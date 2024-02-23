Chicago, Cook Co. team up for Vehicle Safety Days starting Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Saturday, Chicago police and the Cook County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to help keep cars safe from thieves.
The first Vehicle Safety Day occurs at J & Salomon Auto Shop on Western between Cullom and Montrose from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All kinds of safety help like steering wheel locks, catalytic converter etchings, and theft prevention information will be available.
Participants can even sign up for a stolen vehicle tracking system from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
There will be Vehicle Safety Days every week through the beginning of May.
