Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.

The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.

The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.

CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:14 PM

