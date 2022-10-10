Chicago Commons CEO believes kids' own curiosity should guide their education

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want you to meet a Chicago man who's dedicated his life to community service, with a real focus on children, and how early education can make all the difference.

He's doing it right. Just ask the kids. Edgar Ramirez is president and CEO of Chicago Commons, the non-profit that runs the Nia Family Center in West Humboldt Park, and several other centers like it.

He recently led story time for the kids at the Nia Family Center.

"These kids are wonderful. I just marvel at the depth and the talent and the abilities of these children," he said.

"Mister Edgar," as the kids call him, is a community guy from way back. It began at home.

"That's where I developed a sense that common people, or everyday people, can make a difference in one another's lives and in a neighborhood's life," he said.

One of his highest priorities is early childhood education, and the impact it has on kids and their communities.

"Study after study has proven that, if you start a child as early as possible in instruction, active play, inquiry-based learning; that they're setup for a lifelong of success in education and in their careers as well," he said.

These kids are learning with their hearts. We saw it first-hand in the emotional connection the students have with their teachers and with each other.

"The traits of maintaining patience, being calm, listening is something that all of us need work on; but you really start developing at this age," Ramirez said. "I'm amazed at our kids, and the abilities that they show. They're even more patient than I am."

Ramirez called Nia and other Chicago Commons centers "anchor institutions" in their neighborhoods, but he points to other anchors as well.

"Also, our families are assets, too, right? We have some incredible families that overcome various obstacles on a daily basis to thrive; not only in this community, but our city as well," he said.

Out on the playground, after a few games of "duck, duck, goose" with 3-year-olds, Ramirez said students from different backgrounds share their cultures, their language, food, and rich histories at Chicago Commons centers.

He also talked about his own Latino culture.

"There's the immediate family, but there's also an the extended family; and that extended family sometimes isn't a blood relative," he said. "The idea that it's important to look out after one another, to support one another, to celebrate one another."

Ramirez lives by that idea, and the kids can tell.

"If we instill confidence in children at this age that their voice matters, and their voice is going to be key to their future success in education and in life, that's the best sort of education we can give them," he said.

Chicago Commons is a 128-year-old organization. It has early childhood centers in West Humboldt Park, Pilsen, and Back of the Yards. There's also an adult day service in Bronzeville.