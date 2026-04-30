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Does someone live in Cloud Gate? Mockumentary "Man in the Bean" explores viral social media claims

By
Dana Kozlov
Dana Kozlov
Anchor/Reporter
Dana Kozlov is an Emmy Award-winning political investigative reporter for CBS2 Chicago. Prior to joining the station in 2003, she worked at WGN, CNN Chicago and WEEK-TV in Peoria, where she began her journalism career in 1992.
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Dana Kozlov

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What would you say if we told you a man was living inside the Cloud Gate statue in Millennium Park, commonly known as The Bean?

The satirical claim was enough to spark protests in the Loop in 2025 in front of Anish Kapoor's iconic statue and spawn a huge social media campaign. It even got a response from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

The phenomenon inspired the new mockumentary "Man in the Bean" by filmmakers Nathan Graber-Lipperman and Cris Campos.

The two joined CBS News Chicago to talk about what inspired them to cover the topic and make their mockumentary, which features interviews with a local architect and sound from the governor. They even made a replica of the Bean as part of their "investigation."

They explained their production process, and also talked about the mission their production company Powder Blue World has undertaken to "make the internet smaller" and build community.

Finally, they shared their insights into the Chicago community that they learned from this film.

"Man in the Bean" is available to watch on the Powder Blue World YouTube channel. 

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