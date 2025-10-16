Chicago City Council to vote on plan to allow for taller buildings, more housing on Broadway in Edgewater, Uptown

The Chicago City Council could vote Thursday on a plan that could pave the way for the construction of thousands of new homes just steps from CTA Red Line stations in Chicago's north lakefront neighborhoods.

The plan is officially called the Broadway Land Use Framework, and it would simplify the regulatory process for constructing mid-rise residential buildings in the Edgewater and Uptown neighborhoods by changing the way Broadway is zoned.

Alds. Angela Clay (46th), Matt Martin (47th), and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) are behind the plan to change the zoning along Broadway between Devon and Montrose avenues. Speaking to CBS News Chicago on Thursday, Manaa-Hoppenworth emphasized what she said was a need for more affordable housing.

"Broadway is the spine that connects all of our wards in Uptown and Edgewater, and what we wanted to address is how land is being used," she said. "We want zoning to be more transparent, predictable for our small businesses that want to stay and expand, we want to build more affordable housing, and we also want to increase and encourage development along our Red Line station, which parallels Broadway."

The plan calls for changing the zoning on Broadway between Devon Avenue and Winona Street to B3-5, allowing for higher-density residential development such as mixed-use mid-rise buildings with a maximum height of 80 feet. Between Winona Street and Montrose Avenue, the zoning would be C1-5, which would allow for more types of businesses than B3-5.

In a presentation for the plan, the city's Department of Planning and Development expressed concern about housing affordability, an increase in the medium income along with a decrease in the non-white population in the area, and struggles for small businesses stemming from the COVID pandemic, Chicago Transit Authority construction, and other issues.

Manaa-Hoppenworth emphasized that the Red Line stops in the area — Bryn Mawr, Berwyn, Argyle, and Lawrence — have all been rebuilt in recent years as part of a $2.1 billion modernization project.

"So what we've been asking to do, and what we have done with this framework, is make sure that small businesses can thrive, that more people can patronize the small businesses because they can afford to live around transit, and also, we want to connect the community, because we have so many amenities, and Broadway is the way that people get around," Manaa-Hoppenworth said.

The rezoning plan has met with strong opposition from some neighbors who worry that the plan would turn Broadway into a dark urban canyon.

The website Save Edgewater also questions the city's claims that Edgewater is experiencing rising rents and gentrification, and that more housing units and higher density will lower rents — pointing out that some of the highest-density areas of Chicago are also the most expensive.

Neighbors also accused the city of failing to consult with the community for the plan.

"The DPD process in Edgewater has been superficial and exclusionary," the website Save Edgewater says. "A 'downtown-style' vision for Broadway was developed without a residents' advisory board or meaningful engagement from the people who actually live here."

The 48th Ward website counters that no buildings under the new zoning would be tall enough to create an urban canyon effect, and emphasized that the plan calls for more legally protected affordable housing.

The neighbors' group endorsed upzoning on the east side of Broadway alongside the Red Line, but said the west side of Broadway should not be upzoned — as taller, high-density buildings would dwarf the smaller buildings to the west.

Despite the heated opposition, the plan has passed committees and is now up for a vote before the full City Council. Manaa-Hoppenworth was confident that the plan would pass.