Chicago City Council to appoint Nicole Lee as new 11th Ward alderman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago City Council is expected to appoint a new 11th Ward Alderman on Monday.

If approved, Nicole Lee will make Chicago history as the first Asian American woman in City Council history.

Virtual confirmation hearing starts at 12:30 p.m.

Then one hour later, there will be a special City Council meeting in person to vote on her appointment.

Lee was one of 27 people who applied for the seat following Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson's swift exit. He left office last month after his conviction on federal charges.

The seat he left behind covers a diverse area between Pilsen, Back of the Yards, Bridgeport and Chinatown.

Lee, director of social impact and community engagement at United Airlines, would also be only the second Asian American to serve on the City Council. The only previous Asian American alderman was Ameya Pawar, who represented the 47th Ward on the North Side for two terms from 2011 to 2019.

Lee has a long record of community service in the city's Asian community, including as a member of the UIC Asian American Advisory Council, a former president of the Chicago chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans, a former co-chair and founding member of the Asian Giving Circle, and a former vice president of the Chinese Mutual Aid Association.

"Nicole Lee has spent her life expanding and amplifying 11th ward issues and voices," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement on Lee's appointment. "Her dedication to empowering communities and building coalitions is evident in her career and in her involvement in a variety of community organizations. She is the right choice to make sure 11th ward residents are fully represented on the Chicago City Council."