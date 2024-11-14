Chicago City Council set to vote down Mayor Johnson's proposed $300 million property tax hike

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of Chicago alderpeople are expected to vote down Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposed $300 million property tax hike proposal during a special city council meeting on Thursday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson wouldn't commit on Tuesday when asked if he would support possible alternatives to his proposal to raise property taxes to close a nearly $1 billion budget gap for 2025.

Members of the City Council have voiced their opposition to raising property taxes. Johnson seemed to be backing off perhaps a bit on the amount he proposed increasing taxes by, $300 million, as aldermen made suggestions for alternatives to raise revenue.

Some aldermen recommend contributing less to the city's advance pension fund as an alternative revenue-raising solution. The mayor maintains his promise to fund the pension program.

Other ideas include raising the garbage collection fee or increasing taxes on liquor to increase revenue.

Johnson would not say if he supports either of those ideas, only that he is refusing layoffs or furloughs to city staff.

The city council has until the end of the year to pass a 2025 budget.