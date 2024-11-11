Chicago mayor meets with aldermen amid opposition to his property tax hike proposal

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago City Council will continue budget hearings this week while Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposed $300 million property tax increase is top of mind for aldermen.

Many city leaders have called for a special meeting to reject the proposed increase to make room for alternative solutions to close a nearly $1 billion projected deficit.

The move could force the mayor's hand before too long ahead of the Dec. 31 budget deadline. Even some of the mayor's most loyal supporters have said they'd reject a property tax increase of the magnitude he's asking for.

"I would be voting to make sure that property taxes are not the way that we balance this budget," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Sigcho-Lopez has been against a property tax increase since it was proposed, but he did not sign onto a letter calling for a special meeting to reject the idea of a $300 million hike altogether.

"I don't believe in political theater," Sigcho-Lopez said. "I always believe in not only making questions but to provide solutions."

One of those solutions, he said, is to contribute less to the city's advance pension fund. Meanwhile, in closed door meetings, CBS News Chicago learned Johnson has been meeting with aldermen to figure out a solution.

Johnson campaigned last year promising not to raise property taxes.

"That's a welcoming change," Sigcho-Lopez said. "I think in previous administrations all we have seen is impositions and dictating terms."

Some have felt different during this year's first budget hearings.

"A bunch of members were throwing out ideas and all we kept getting back as answers were, 'Well, here's why that wouldn't work,'" said Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th).

Vasquez was one of the 29 aldermen who called for the special meeting on Wednesday. They'll need 26 members to show up to proceed, but 34 votes to suspend the rules before the rejection can go to a vote.

"Folks who, you would imagine, don't really agree ideologically are in agreement on this," said Vasquez.

The next budget meeting is slated for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Some of the aldermen who've spoken with CBS News Chicago said they believe they will be able to successfully reject Johnson's budget proposal.

The mayor's office has not responded to a request for comment.