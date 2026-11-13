Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief financial officer Ashlee Gabrysch resigns, sources say

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief financial officer for the city has resigned, sources confirmed to CBS News Chicago.

Johnson appointed Ashlee Gabrysch as the city's CFO at the beginning of August.

The Chicago Tribune reports Gabryach's reason for resigning is that she could not fulfill her duty to "provide 'complete and accurate' statements about the city's finances."

The mayor touted Gabrysch as having an "extraordinary depth of knowledge of Chicago's finances and the fiscal challenges facing cities across Illinois and the country" in a statement when he announced her appointment. She served just three months on the job.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Johnson's office and other city officials for more information and are waiting to hear back.

A number of Johnson's top aides have departed in the past year, including chief legal counsel Mary Richardson-Lowry, budget director Annette Guzman, public health commissioner Olusimbo Ige, police superintendent Larry Snelling and both the city's preview CFO Jill Jaworski and her interim replacement, acting CFO Steven Mahr.

Alderman Bill Conway, who represents the city's 34th Ward and serves as Finance Committee Vice Chair in the city council, released a statement calling for an immediate investigation into the resignation.

"In her resignation letter, Ms. Gabrysch wrote that the CFO's statements must be 'complete and accurate' and that she is 'not able to fulfill those obligations under the conditions in which I have been asked to serve,'" Conway's statement says in part. "This is an obvious indication that she was asked by the Mayor's Office to present false information."

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.