In his first City Hall press conference since his former chief financial officer stepped down amid a dispute over financial information, Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday maintained he didn't do anything wrong.

"I don't even really know why there's a question around trust, to be perfectly frank with you," Johnson said. "If I'm just being perfectly honest, it's actually quite triggering."

CFO Ashlee Gabrysch abruptly resigned on Friday over a dispute about information the Johnson administration provided to the City Council as part of his 2027 budget plan.

In her resignation statement, she wrote that, "The Chief Financial Officer's statements about city finances are not idle chatter: they are relied upon by investors, ratings agencies, City Council, and taxpayers. The CFO must act scrupulously to ensure they are always accurate and complete."

Gabrsych added that she has always remained committed to "upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency," and has done so in her "short time" as the city's CFO.

"It has become apparent, however, that to continue in this role would be to compromise my integrity and professional obligations," she wrote. "I therefore have concluded that I must step down from my role, and hereby tender my resignation."

The fallout from her resignation could last weeks or even months, with many alders pushing for an independent audit of the city's finances, time that the City Council and mayor don't really have, because they need to pass a 2027 budget plan by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, in his first press briefing since Gabrysch's resignation, Johnson continued to defend his budget and the numbers his team has been presenting.

"I wish her well, okay? And this clearly was not the right fit," Johnson said of his August appointment of Gabrysch as his CFO. She became the third CFO to leave the Johnson administration in the past year.

In his budget address last month, Johnson had said 76% of his proposals for closing the city's $882 million budget shortfall were structural fixes to the budget. However, Gabrysch told alders days later at the council's first budget hearing that only 56% of the mayor' proposals were structural changes, arguing the borrowing the mayor was seeking to cover the cost of police misconduct settlements should not count as structural changes, but as a one-time fix.

Sitting with City Comptroller and Acting CFO Michael Belsky at his side on Tuesday, Johnson said the numbers were up for interpretation.

"There was a different interpretation of a very technical aspect of this budget, and in full transparency and making sure that what was raised in our conversation could be elevated and delivered, we provided both scenarios," Johnson said.

Johnson and Belksy also pointed out that the city's finances are audited every year, known officially as Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports.

"I sign this. The mayor signs this. We wouldn't put our signatures on this if it weren't accurate," Belsky said of those annual reviews.

Twelve alders have already signed on to an ordinance calling for a full review of city finances going back three years "to determine whether any material or intentional misstatements of the city's financial condition to investors, City Council and the public have been made in any document, presentation, offering or financial reporting."

If approved, the ordinance would authorize Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), who chairs the City Council Finance Committee, to use her committee's budget to hire an outside firm to request data and records from any city employee. Any city employee who fails to cooperate with the review would be subject to possible suspension or firing. The firm conducting the review would report directly to Dowell as Finance Committee chair, not to the mayor or any other city department.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) supports his colleagues' call for a comprehensive audit.

"We want to talk about that. Who are some of the folks that were asking her to fudge the numbers?" he said.

Johnson said he welcomes any review of the city's finances.

"As I said before, I welcome any audit or investigation. We welcome all of it. Again, as I've said before, there's nothing surreptitious about our delivery, and its all codified right here the last three years," he said.

The full City Council is expected to vote on that bid for an audit of the past three years of the city's finances on Wednesday. Alders will need 34 votes to suspend their rules to pass it immediately, since it was introduced after the last City Council meeting and has not been assigned to a committee.