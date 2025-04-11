Watch CBS News
Chicago City Council finance committee rejects Dexter Reed settlement; set to vote on Bryce Summary

Sara Tenenbaum
Chicago City Council finance committee votes on 2 major settlements Friday
Chicago City Council finance committee votes on 2 major settlements Friday 00:47

The Chicago City Council finance committee is voting on two major settlements Friday.

The first is $1.25 million for the family of Dexter Reed, who was killed by Chicago police officers in 2024 in a shootout following a traffic stop on the West Side.

The settlement failed to pass the finance committee, with 12 members voting yes and 15 voting no. 

Both Reed's family and COPA have raised questions about why a team of five plain-clothed tactical officers pulled over Reed to begin with.

The other settlement is for Bryce Summary, a St. Louis man who lost both his legs on Chicago's Mag Mile after he was hit and pinned by a car that was fleeing police in May 2022.

Summary was in town with his wife for a conference. They were walking near Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street when someone driving a white Mercedes Benz tried to take off from a traffic stop.

The driver hit another car before barreling into a building.

The settlement is for $32 million, with $20 million being paid by the city and $12 million covered by the city's insurance.

