COPA to release video of shootout that killed man, wounded Chicago Police officer

COPA to release video of police shooting that killed man on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video of a deadly shooting involving five Chicago Police officers last month is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Tthe Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, said it will share the body camera footage publicly.

On March 21, police shot and killed 26-year-old Dexter Reed, a former basketball player at Morton College in Cicero.

COPA said the chain of events started when the officers pulled over Reed for a traffic stop in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street, off Avers Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Shots were fired, and Reed was killed – while one of the officers was shot in the left wrist.

A lawyer for Reed's family said they will talk to the news media on Tuesday afternoon when the video is released.