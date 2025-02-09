Chicago City Council committee to vote on settlement for Dexter Reed's family in controversial CPD shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago City Council Finance Committee is set to vote Monday on a controversial settlement for the family of Dexter Reed, who was killed by Chicago police officers last year in a shootout following a traffic stop on the West Side.

The debate over the settlement has caused a divide in the City Council, as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has said it appears Reed, 26, shot and wounded an officer before police opened fire on him.

Some aldermen say the settlement will send a dangerous message, while others say it will save the city money, and time, in the long run.

It was March 21 of last year when five Chicago Police officers in plain clothes and tactical gear pulled over Reed in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, for what they said was a seat belt violation.

The traffic stop spiraled out of control when Reed opened fire on police — hitting an officer in his forearm.

Officers then returned fire — shooting Reed's vehicle 96 times in 41 seconds, an investigation determined.

Reed would die at the scene, and police body cam video of the altercation would garner national attention.

It led to his family filing a civil rights lawsuit against the city, claiming that the officers unlawfully stopped Reed among other things they did leading up to the deadly encounter.

Months after the shooting, city attorneys offered a different explanation for the traffic stop, claiming in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that "officers lawfully stopped Dexter Reed for driving a vehicle with dark tinted windows."

Reed's family has called for the officers involved in the shooting to face criminal charges. The four officers who shot Reed were placed on administrative duty after the shooting, but Snelling rejected Kersten's request that they also be relieved of their police powers until the investigation is complete. COPA has yet to announce any findings in its investigation.

A proposed settlement for the lawsuit remains sealed pending approval by the City Council.

The $1.25 million settlement agreement also would include "non-monetary relief" that would set new restrictions on traffic stops for the Chicago Police Department, sources said.

The idea of approving the settlement has received pushback from a number of aldermen, who say the officers' lives were in jeopardy during the encounter with Reed, and they were justified in their actions.

However, there are those who support approving the settlement, citing that it would be an uphill battle to try the case — which could result in hefty legal expenses.

CBS News Chicago Legal analyst Irv Miller says while the traffic stop was questionable, the facts are clear.

"Yeah, it was probably a bad situation, but that doesn't justify the reward," Miller said. "The shooting, the killing would justify it if the police were wrong in shooting their weapons at the time. But how could you say they were wrong when the guy fired first?"

If the settlement deal is passed in committee on Monday, it could go up for a final vote before the full City Council as early as Feb. 19.