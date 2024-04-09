Why did traffic stop, shootout with Chicago Police killed Dexter Reed escalate so rapidly?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability and an independent expert both said Monday that it appears 26-year-old Dexter Reed fired first in a shootout last month that ultimately left him dead, and also left a Chicago Police officer injured.

Bodycam video of the incident was released Tuesday — with more than 30 videos released in all. Before it was over, one of Reed's shots struck an officer.

But there are other questions.

Meanwhile, there are other questions — like how and why a team of five tactical officers zeroed in on Reed in the first place.

The shootout occurred on March 21 in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street, toward the southern end of the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shootout followed a traffic stop, when five plainclothes CPD tactical unit officers in an unmarked squad car pulled Reed over. In body camera footage, officers can be heard telling Reed to roll down his window, and asking him, "What are you doing?"

After rolling down his window, Reed started rolling it up, prompting officers to repeatedly tell him, "Don't roll the window up," and, "Unlock the doors."

Within seconds of the beginning, the conflict escalates at a frantic and deadly pace.

COPA doubted Reed was pulled over for not wearing seatbelt

A COPA news release issued Tuesday indicated that a seatbelt violation was the reason Reed was pulled over.

But early Tuesday evening, CBS 2 obtained a letter issued by Kersten to police Supt. Larry Snelling – in which she wrote that "the available evidence calls into question the veracity" of the claim that a seat belt violation was the initial reason for pulling over Reed.

"Specifically, COPA is uncertain how the officers could have seen this seat belt violation given their location relative to [the] vehicle and the dark tints on vehicle windows," Kersten wrote in the letter April 1. "This evidence raises serious concerns about the validity of the traffic stop that led to the officers' encounter [Reed]."

In line with the bodycam video, the letter does say the officers ordered Reed to lower his windows and unlock his doors, after which he fired toward the passenger side of his vehicle and shot one of the officers.

"During the initial volley of gunfire, [Reed] remained in his vehicle and eventually pulled forward, colliding with a parked car in front of him. then exited his vehicle on the driver's side, leaving his firearm on the front passenger seat, and began to flee around the rear of the vehicle," Kersten wrote. "All four officers again discharged their firearms at [Reed], striking him multiple times. [Reed] then fell to the ground and the gunfire stopped for a moment. As lay motionless on the ground, [one of the officers] fired at an additional three times."

Kersten wrote that the evidence showed all four officers kept firing their guns after Reed got out of the car – by which point he was unarmed.

"Additionally, the officers fired approximately 96 shots at raising serious questions about the proportionality of their use of deadly force," Kersten wrote. "[One officer], in particular, fired at least 50 times, including the three final shots while was lying motionless on the ground."

The letter questioned the officers' assessment of "what is a necessary, reasonable, and proportional use of deadly force."

"Based upon the serious nature of the allegations, including the questionable basis of the traffic stop and proportionality of the shooting, COPA recommends that CPD reevaluate the officers' current assignments and relieve them of police powers pending the resolution of COPA's investigation," Kersten wrote in the letter.

At minimum, Snelling was advised to suspend one officer who fired at least 50 shots all himself = including the three final shots when Reed was lying motionless on the ground.

The letter added that COPA had another investigation open for a traffic stop involving the same five officers, which occurred less than a month earlier and which was also purported to be based on a seat belt violation.

Johnson said he met with Reed's family after the shooting, and offered his condolences for his death.

"As mayor, and as a father raising a family, including two Black boys on the West Side of Chicago, I am personally devastated to see yet another young Black man lose his life during an interaction with the police," Johnson said. "Our heart breaks for the family of Dexter Reed. They are grieving the loss of a son, a brother, and a nephew."

The reasons for the traffic stop are said to be limited to failure to wear a seat belt.

"Very quickly going from seat belt to guns drawn - point of greatest danger, guns drawn - what gets it there? Why?" said Professor David Harris of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

Harris said if Reed shot first - as COPA says he did - the officers were justified in returning fire. But some big questions remain.

Among them, Harris said, are whether the officers explained to Reed why they were surrounding his car.

"That is a missing piece. You would expect - car is pulled over, 'Sir, I stopped you for X,'" Harris said, "and I didn't hear that."

What was heard in the bodycam videos was a barrage of gunfire as the suspect off in the distance appears to lie lifeless on the ground. Reed's weapon, COPA said, was later found inside the vehicle.

"Once that firing starts and the adrenaline pumps, police will often continue firing until they get a very clear command to stop," Harris said.

In a statement, COPA said it appears after "Mr. Reed did not comply" with commands, "officers pointed their firearms," COPA also wrote that "Mr. Reed fired first."

"If you fire at police, you should expect return fire," said Harris. "There's just no other way of looking at it."

Meanwhile, there is the question of whether police tactical teams routinely conduct traffic stops. COPA said that is a question for the Police Department - but the oversight agency is looking into the issue, and what the tactical unit's task was that day exactly.

COPA added that the officers did not know anything about Reed's history when they pulled him over.