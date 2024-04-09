Dexter Reed's family demands charges against Chicago police officers in fatal shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by Chicago police in Humboldt Park last month raised questions Tuesday about the traffic stop that led to the deadly shootout, as well as why officers fired nearly 100 rounds, calling for criminal charges to be filed.

"This family doesn't want this to happen to anyone else," attorney Andrew Stroth said as he stood with the family of 26-year-old Dexter Reed on Tuesday outside the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, after the city's police oversight agency released video footage from the shooting.

Reed's family is demanding criminal charges against the officers, and is calling on the Chicago Police Department to disband tactical units like the one involved in the traffic stop and shooting.

COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten said Tuesday the entire incident remains under investigation, but it appears that Reed fired first after officers surrounded his vehicle following a traffic stop in Humboldt Park on March 21.

Stroth and other members of the Reed family's legal team criticized the officers' tactics, questioning why five plainclothes tactical officers pulled him over and approached his car with guns drawn for not wearing his seatbelt.

Fellow civil rights attorney Steven Hart, who is also representing the Reed family, said the video released by COPA "leaves many, many questions."

"Why were tactical officers jumping out of an unmarked police car with their guns drawn for a simple traffic violation of not wearing your seatbelt?" he said. "He got guns in his face for not wearing a seatbelt. To us, to the family, that sounds disproportionate. It sounds pretextual. There is a problem with policing in this city when five tactical officers jump out of an unmarked police car, brandishing their weapons for a young man that wasn't wearing his seatbelt."

Reed's family has described him as a young man who loved playing basketball, and enjoyed healthy eating and cooking for his family. They also said he aspired to become a sports broadcaster after helping lead the Westinghouse College Prep High School team to a regional championship in 2016, before playing for the Morton College team in Cicero.

"Regardless of the person that they try to portray Dexter as, he was not one of those," said his sister, Porscha Banks.

Public records show Reed was arrested twice last year. In June, he was arrested on misdemeanor theft charges, accused of stealing a $950 designer shirt from a Saks Fifth Avenue store on the Magnificent Mile. In July, he was arrested on weapons charges, after police and prosecutors said he brought a loaded gun to the WindY City Smokeout festival, despite not having a valid FOID card or concealed carry license.

Kersten said, on the day of the shootout with police, Reed had been driving west in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street when five plainclothes officers assigned to a tactical unit, driving an unmarked squad car, stopped Reed for not wearing his seatbelt.

After officers surrounded his car and began to question him, Reed initially complied with their orders to roll down his window, before starting to roll it back up. As officers shouted at him to unlock his doors, shots rang out, and an officer standing on the passenger's side of Reed's SUV and immediately fell to the ground.

Several officers could then be seen running for cover and firing shots at Reed's SUV, before he got out and walked to the back of the vehicle, as officers continued to shoot him, and he fell to the ground.

Kersten said officers fired approximately 96 shots in total, but did not say how many shots Reed fired.

Body camera footage shows one officer fired at least three shots after Reed fell to the ground, but was still moving.

Stroth described those final shots as "an officer military-style executing Dexter while he laid by his vehicle, unarmed and helpless."

Reed's uncle, Roosevelt Banks, said "That is nothing but plain murder, to me."

While the Reed family's attorneys did not directly address COPA's assertion that it appears Reed fired first, they suggested he feared for his life when five plainclothes officers surrounded his vehicle pointing weapons. They also said the officers never announced themselves as police during the incident.

"Imagine a 26-year-old, not having known what he did wrong, and having five guns pointed at him. Do you believe he was frightened? Do you think his security and health and safety was threatened? So oftentimes we hear in unjustified shootings that officers felt they were at risk, that there was danger, because someone was pointing a gun at them. Yet, when they create the same set of circumstances, they fire away 96 times in 41 seconds," Hart said. "It doesn't seem right to this family. It should not be comfortable for the citizens of Chicago."

Reed's uncle, Roosevelt Banks, said if he had been in Reed's shoes, he would have feared for his life seeing five plainclothes officers wearing hoodies surround his car with guns drawn.

"If I was in that situation, I would be terrified. I wouldn't know how to specifically react other than to protect myself if that was the case," he said.

Sheila Bedi, a law professor at Northwestern and a civil rights attorney who is also on the Reed family's legal team, said the shooting is an example of continued systemic deficiencies at the Chicago Police Department, which has completed only a fraction of court-ordered reforms under a 2017 consent decree.

Bedi said officers should have been using de-escalation tactics, but claimed they instead caused tensions to rise as they questioned Reed.

"Every single thing every single police officer did in this police encounter escalated it over and over, from coming out of the car with their guns out, to screaming commands, to brandishing their weapons inside the window – escalating over and over and over again," she said.

Bedi also claimed officers did not render first aid to Reed as required after shooting him.

"These are not just the actions of individual bad officers. These are the result of systemic deficiencies that have persisted, despite the millions of dollars that have been invested in police reform," she said. "Justice for Dexter Reed requires changing these policies once and for all, and an end to the empty platitudes."

The Reed family's attorneys said Mayor Brandon Johnson met with the family over the weekend, and they believe he is committed to change at the Chicago Police Department, and is committed to a full and open investigation.

"We believe that, under his leadership, Chicago can change," Stroth said.

"We need to straighten this out, and I just want justice for my son. I want to see the officers held accountable,"

Stroth said the family is demanding criminal charges against the officers who shot Reed, and that the Chicago Police Department demand tactical units, claiming they "have been terrorizing communities, folks, and communities on the West and South sides."

"How many more young Black and Brown men need to die before this city will change?" he said.