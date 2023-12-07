Chicago City Council committee rejects change in disciplinary procedures for police officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A City Council committee on Thursday rejected a decision that would change how Chicago Police officers are disciplined.

The change would allow officers with serious disciplinary cases to have the cases discussed behind closed doors, rather than in public through an arbitrator.

The Committee on Workforce Development voted 10 to 5 to reject that change. The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police had supports the change, while Mayor Brandon Johnson does not.

The committee vote is not the final word on the matter. The entire City Council must vote on whether to reject the provision for arbitration – and it will take 30 votes from the City Council to do so, and potentially send the dispute to court.

The committee on Thursday also approved the FOP's two-year contract extension, which includes higher pay for officers.

That decision also still needs approval from the full City Council.