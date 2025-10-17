Trial begins for murder of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown

The murder trial began Friday for the suspect accused of shooting a 71-year-old man walking in Chinatown in 2021.

Alphonso Joyner is charged with Woom Sing Tse's murder. In December 2021, Tse was walking to get a newspaper near 23rd Place between Princeton and Wentworth when police say Joyner drove up, fired seven shots from his car, then drove closer and fired six more times.

Joyner then pulled his car into oncoming traffic, got out of the vehicle, and said, "Hey! Hey!," calmly walked up to Tse as he was lying on the ground, and fired eight more quick shots, prosecutors said at Joyner's arraignment. Joyner then fired one more shot "before he turned and calmly walked back to his vehicle" and drove off, prosecutors said.

Chicago police officers caught Joyner an hour later on the Kennedy Expressway with a loaded gun inside his car.

Months before the shooting, a judge had sentenced Joyner to two days in jail for a gun-related misdemeanor.

At Joyner's arraignment, prosecutors said they didn't have a motive for the shooting.

"Sometimes individuals just do evil things," Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said at the time.