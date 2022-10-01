Watch CBS News
Chicago Children's Choir performing new "Uniting Voices" show Saturday at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five hundred singers from the Chicago Children's Choir are performing at Navy Pier Saturday afternoon.

The choir is kicking off their new show "Uniting Voices" and features singers ranging in age from 8 to 18.

Doors open this afternoon in the Aon Grand Ballroom at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is free and seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. 

