Chicago man charged in armed robbery of 65-year-old in Chinatown, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man was charged with robbing a 65-year-old man at gunpoint in Chinatown earlier this week.

Willie Greenwood, 27, was arrested around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West 23rd Street. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and received a citation for having a replica firearm.

Police said Greenwood was identified as the suspect who robbed the victim less than an hour earlier in the 200 block of West 24th Street.                    

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

