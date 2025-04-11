Chicago C2E2 2025 starts Friday at McCormick Place: Guests, directions, opening time and more

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo is bringing all things pop culture back to Chicago's McCormick Place this weekend.

The three-day event allows fans to interact with some of their favorite creators, artists, and stars from the world of gaming, film, comics, anime, and cosplay.

Attendees can engage in fandom while having access to exclusive C2E2 merchandise and collectibles from multiple vendors on the showroom floor.

Over 85,000 attendees are expected to attend the convention over the weekend.

Notable celebrity guests at this year's C2E2

This year's event will feature panels, photo ops, and autographing opportunities with celebrity guests including:

John Boyega – "Star Wars"

Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies – "The Lord of The Rings"

Sam Heughan, David Berry, and Charles Vandervaart – "Outlander's"

Chicago's own Svengoolie

Patton Oswalt – King of Queens

Casts of members from "Robocop," "Futurama," and "Starship Troopers," just to name a few, will also be there this weekend.

There will also be a reunion of the core cast of the film " The Breakfast Club" in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

Getting to C2E2

For those driving to the convention, parking will be available in Lot A at 2200 S. Prairie Avenue. The rate for parking Is $27 an hour for up to 16 hours and $40 from 16 to 24 hours.

If you don't mind a bit of a walk, Lot C at 2227 S. Fort Dearborn Drive is also an option. The same rates apply. Parking can also be purchased online.

The best way to get to the convention is via rideshare or public transportation, including the CTA Green and Red lines.

Hours and ticket information

The event will be held from Friday, April 11, to Sunday, April 13, at the McCormick Place South Building, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive.

Below are the hours and remaining ticket prices for each day:

Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. - $70 for adults

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. - $80 – Sold Out

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. - $80

Kids 3-day tickets - $45 (for ages 6 to 12)

Digital pass available

Fans who can't attend the convention in person can purchase a monthly digital pass for $5.99. This pass allows live access to panels, the showcase, and the C2E2 archive.