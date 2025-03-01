Bulls host "Girls' Day of Play" basketball clinic

To mark the official first day of Women's History Month, the Chicago Bulls hosted a "Girls' Day of Play" on Saturday, as 150 girls attended a basketball clinic at the Advocate Center, the Bulls' practice facility.

Instructors included former professional and college athletes – including Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham and former WNBA player and NBA assistant coach Edniesha Curry, the current head coach of the Virgin Islands Men's National Team.

Girls' Day of Play looks to promote increased access to sports for girls, addressing the gap of participation rates between girls and boys, particularly in Black and Latino communities.

It was the second year the Bulls have hosted the clinic.

The Bulls also will host a Women's History Month game on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and will host other community programming throughout the month to promote increased access to sports for girls.