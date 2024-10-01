Patrick Williams aims to take leading role on Chicago Bulls after working back from injury

As the Chicago Bulls open training camp, health seemed to be front and center.

Not only are Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine working their way back from injuries, but newcomer Josh Giddy and fifth-year small forward Patrick Williams are also trying to get right.

Williams' foot was feeling good at the start of training camp after undergoing season-ending surgery last February. He said he expects to be ready to go by opening night on Oct. 23, and he wants to take on more of a leadership role in his fifth season.

"It always gives you a different sense of appreciation for game, a different sense of appreciation for your teammates, not being around them for a while," Williams said about being injured. "You know what I mean? Not being able to go to battle with them."

He added, "They asked me to be a leader, more of a leader, and I've been able to see guys. Obviously DeMar [DeRozan] was great with that, seeing how he led. Seeing how Zach leads, seeing how [Nikola Vucevic] leads...knowing that and hoping that one day my time will come to lead and I think that time has come."

For new faces like Hinsdale native and top draft pick Matas Buzelis, training camp is about learning from guys like Williams and trying to establish a routine as a rookie.

"Coming in every day, consistency is the most important thing for me," Buzelis said. "Staying the course, doing everything the same. Every single day has to be the same thing. I'm just trying to learn. Of course, I'm underdeveloped right now. I'm not in the best - like I'm a rookie. I'm not going to be taking over the team right away, but I'm working. I'm trying to get myself in there, prepare for the season."

Buzelis' eagerness to learn is something that was pointed out by head coach Billy Donovan on Day 1, but the rookie isn't only getting pointers from the veterans. He said he's trying to steal stuff from all the players to collectively make him better.