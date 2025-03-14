Chicago Bulls' championship banners removed from United Center after damage from Disturbed concert

The Chicago Bulls' six NBA championship banners were have been removed from the United Center for the rest of the season, after they were damaged during a concert last weekend.

The banners were removed after stadium workers noticed they had been damaged following Saturday's concert featuring Disturbed, Three Days Grace, and Sevendust. The concert included pyrotechnics directly under the banners, and published reports state all six banners had heat damage after the concert.

According to a United Center statement, the banners sustained "minor damage" during Disturbed's performance.

"United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners," an arena spokesperson said Friday in the facility statement. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season."

The banners commemorate the NBA titles the Bulls won in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998.

Banners honoring their nine division titles and six conference titles remain hanging from the rafters at the United Center; along with banners displaying the retired jersey numbers of Bulls stars Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen, as well as Celtics star Bob Russell, whose number has been retired league-wide; and banners honoring former coach Phil Jackson and former general manager Jerry Krause.