Chicago's 96th annual Bud Billiken Parade kicks off Saturday on South Side

Elyssa Kaufman
The 96th annual Bud Billiken Parade kicks off this Saturday on Chicago's South Side. 

The parade steps off at 35th and King Drive in Bronzeville and is followed by a festival in Washington Park celebrating students returning to school.  

Bud Billiken Parade officials said they were expecting 1,000 people at the Taste of Bud Billiken event. Last year, they had more than 600 people show up. The Bud Billiken Parade back-to-school celebration is the second-largest parade in the United States. It began in 1929.

Audrina Sinclair, Jermont Terry and Joe Donlon will host a CBS News Chicago Bud Billiken special on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

