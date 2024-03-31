Chicago Police search for group in string of Bronzeville burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning business owners on the city's South Side of a string of burglaries in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The incidents happened in the early morning hours on Thursday and Friday on Cottage Grove between 44th and 46th streets.

In each case, police say a group of men broke the front glass doors and tried to take cash from an ATM and a safe inside.

The following are the incident times and locations:

4400 block of South Cottage Grove Ave. on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 a.m.

4600 block of South Cottage Grove Ave. on March 29, 2024, at 4:30 a.m.

The burglars are described as African American males wearing ski masks and gloves, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312)747-8380.