Police investigating 2 separate shootings involving officers in Chicago

Police are investigating two shootings involving officers that took place on Wednesday night, just hours apart in Chicago.

A Chicago police officer shot an armed man on the West Side and on the South Side, an off-duty suburban officer shot a man.

Off-duty suburban officer shoots man on South Side

Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a call in the 7300 block of S. Langley in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said a man with a knife approached an off-duty Broadview police officer who was getting out of his car.

Police said the officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect in the leg.

The suspect ran off, but officers caught him, and he was taken to the hospital.

The knife was recovered at the scene.

The suspect remains in serious condition this morning.

Police shoot armed man on West Side

Around 11 p.m., officers spotted a person with a large knife in the 5200 block of W. Madison St. in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the person started to advance toward people in the street, ignoring commands from officers to drop the weapon.

Police said the officer deployed multiple tasers, but the person continued moving toward them.

One officer opened fire, police said, hitting the armed person.

The armed person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating and the officer who fired his gun will now be placed on administrative duties.