Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago school board to hold community meeting Tuesday amid search for new Chicago Public Schools CEO

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CPS board to hold community meeting Tuesday amid search for new CEO
CPS board to hold community meeting Tuesday amid search for new CEO 00:24

Tuesday night is the next chance for the public to give input as the Chicago Board of Education searches for a new CEO for the Chicago Public Schools.

The board has been holding a series of community gatherings across the city to get feedback from the CPS community to help shape how they evaluate candidates.

Community meetings have been scheduled in all 10 of the school board's districts. Seven meetings have been held so far, and on Tuesday night, National Teacher's Academy at 55 W. Cermak Rd will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. for district 6B.

You can register online through the Chicago Board of Education website.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.