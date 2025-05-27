Chicago school board to hold community meeting Tuesday amid search for new Chicago Public Schools CEO

CPS board to hold community meeting Tuesday amid search for new CEO

Tuesday night is the next chance for the public to give input as the Chicago Board of Education searches for a new CEO for the Chicago Public Schools.

The board has been holding a series of community gatherings across the city to get feedback from the CPS community to help shape how they evaluate candidates.

Community meetings have been scheduled in all 10 of the school board's districts. Seven meetings have been held so far, and on Tuesday night, National Teacher's Academy at 55 W. Cermak Rd will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. for district 6B.

You can register online through the Chicago Board of Education website.