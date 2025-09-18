Blackhawks and Bedard kick off training camp under new head coach Blashill

The Blackhawks opened up training camp on Thursday under new head coach Jeff Blashill, who didn't waste any time setting the tone, turning up the intensity on the ice right from the puck drop.

The veteran coach is tasked with elevating the play of the Blackhawks' young core, led by forward Connor Bedard.

Bedard took a break from extracurricular hockey this summer to focus on improving his body as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft enters his third season.

"It was good for me. The last three-four years have been a little chaotic, and I'm grateful and blessed for that. I mean, I've had amazing opportunities, and I'm 20 years old going into my third year in the league. So it's nothing I would trade at all, but I had some time without anything. You know, I was at home, I was with my buddies, training," he said.

General manager Kyle Davidson said Bedard looks great early in training camp.

"I think he looks really athletic, lots of pop in his legs, and I think that's great for him, that's great for us," he said.

After three straight last-place finishes in the division, Bedard and the young Blackhawks know they have to speed it up to turn things around.

"I think he [Blashill] kind of warned us a little that we were going to be skating, but I think it's good. I think you need to do that, and it's going to build the culture and the way we're going to play," Bedard said. "I thought it was great pace. Everyone was going. There's spots to be had, so everyone's going to be working, and he sets that bar for us. I thought it was a really good skate. It's hard, but it needs to be."

Goaltender Spencer Knight said he thinks the team is buying in to the new culture Blashill is trying to instill in the team.

"I think we're kind of just learning all the systems, and the coaches, they want guys to work had, and I think we've got a good group for that," he said.

The Blackhawks open preseason play on Tuesday in Detroit against the Red Wings.