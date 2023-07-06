Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project illuminates Art on THE MART starting Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten diverse dance companies in Chicago are used to performing in front of crowds.

But now their stage is bigger than ever before.

Beginning Thursday night, their work will be projected onto the Merchandise Mart.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray gets a sneak peek.

Through their expressive dance moves, these dancers are taking their artistic moves and putting them on display for everyone to see at Art on THE MART.

The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project was developed through a partnership between The University of Chicago's Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts and the Joyce Foundation's Culture Program.

It's a multi-year project that works to celebrate and strengthen the impact of Black dance in Chicago.

"Last year was the Year of Chicago Dance, but because of the scope of our work, servicing and supporting so many organizations, we decided to really take the time to develop this and present a one-of-a-kind projection for all 10 of these companies this year," said Princess Mhoon, Director of the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project.

One of those companies is Deeply Rooted Dance Theater.

Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer said it's an honor for her dancers to be a part of this project.

"It's affirming as a Black artist, choreographer, and artistic director to see all of the Black dance companies represented on that mainstage for Chicago to see and recognize and appreciate their beauty," Clarke-Springer said.

The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project will be featured at Art on THE MART. It's called "The Big Bang: Movement Theory and the Black Dancing Body, which will be told in three different acts.

"We created a 15-minute projection that really showcases all 10 of the dance companies," Mhoon said.

The dances range from ballet, modern, tap, traditional African dance, and Chicago-born footwork.

"You work so hard and the dancers work so hard. So to have this opportunity to be showcased in this manner is a blessing," Clarke-Springer said.

The new display begins Thursday night at 9:00 and you can see it every night projected onto the Merchandise Mart until September 13th.

TONIGHT!🌟'The Big Bang: Movement Theory + the Black Dancing Body,’ presented in collaboration with #ChicagoBlackDanceLegacyProject and directed by @PMhoonDance, premieres at 9pm.



Experience IRL along the Chicago Riverwalk or tune in live on Facebook: https://t.co/xJZY1SXKhR pic.twitter.com/IXngq3S5rV — ART on THE MART (@artonthemart) July 6, 2023