Bears kick off training camp with goal of being "championship-caliber team"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears training camp is officially underway, with players arriving at Halas Hall to prepare for the season ahead.

The good news is quarterback Justin Fields will have all of the offense's weapons at his disposal the first time the team hits the field for practice for year two under head coach Matt Eberflus' regime. It's also Fields' second year in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system, after having to learn entirely new offenses in each of his first two seasons.

Bears veterans reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday for the start of training camp. Rookies reported on Saturday. The team will practice for the first time on Wednesday.

Tuesday was all about discussing what they want to accomplish in camp as they try to raise expectations coming off a 3-14 season.

"I don't want to put a ceiling on what we can be, but I know our goal is always to win the division, and be a championship-caliber team," general manager Ryan Poles said. "That's the championship mindset that we talk about. The standard is being champions, and the entire thing being Super Bowl champions is always going to be what we're putting ourself against, because you've got to shoot for that every single year. You've got to have that mentality in order to improve."

Quarterback Justin Fields was asked to describe the championship mindset his team needs to have headed into 2023.

"It's just the little things, you know? Coach [Matt Eberflus] put up quotes around the building of just different stuff, like 'champions are built different.' You know, they think differently, they move differently," he said.

Fields noted some of the Bears' key free agent additions are coming from winning organizations, including former Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards.

"You know, they kind of bring that aspect, too. So really just stepping on the field, knowing that you're the best player out there, knowing that when you step on the field that you're going to win the game, I just think having that mindset when you step on the field before a game, it just feels different," Fields said.

For veterans like safety Eddie Jackson, who said he's tired of losing, the changes were already there in the offseason program. He said the evidence has been there in how hard they've worked in voluntary organized team activities this summer.

"You can turn on that film, OTAs, just see our guys was flying around. Guys was flying around, guys locking in, and just going out there week in, week out. Obviously, the most important is to win games, and so, you know, that starts with us, how we approach practice. Training camp is here, so it's day one of it," he said. "Today and tomorrow is going to speak volumes to what type of team we're going to have in the future, what type of team and organization we're headed."

Poles said everyone has been cleared to practice on day one of camp – including wide receiver Chase Claypool, who just needed an extra day or two after initially getting put on the physically unable to perform list on Sunday only to be removed Monday afternoon; and fellow receiver Darnell Mooney, who he says they won't work too hard early as he comes back from an ankle injury.