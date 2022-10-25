'It's a statement': Chicago Bears tout complete team win in New England

CHICAGO (CBS) – In terms of expectations versus outcomes, Monday night's win in New England is about as good as it gets for Chicago Bears fans.

The Bears were big underdogs, coming off a total dud in their las primetime game just 11 days earlier, but absolutely dominated the Patriots in the 33-14 win.

"It's a statement regardless," said running back David Montgomery. "You know the crowd was behind them, but to be able to go out and silence the crowd was big."

Quarterback Justin Fields provided reason to celebrate in one of his better, overall games as a professional. He led the charge through the air and especially on the ground.

It came on the heels of a game against Washington where the Bears moved the ball well, but couldn't punch it into the endzone.

On Monday night, they did, en route to a season-high 33 points.

Fields only threw for 179 yards with one score and one interception, but he seemed to be making mostly good decisions against the Patriots defense. He also killed the Patriots on the ground, especially on designed runs.

"I wasn't trying to take many big hits," Fields said. "I knew I had more designed runs this game, so I knew I was going to have to run the ball a little bit more. Just being able to last the entire game was big. It brought a whole different element to our offense and I think we executed that well."

As for the defense, outside of the two-drive boost provided by Bailey Zappe, the Bears held the Patriots in check, forcing four turnovers while holding New England to under 200 yards passing and under 50 yards rushing.

"It felt good," said rookie safety Jaquan Brisker. "We played a whole, complete game from the first quarter to the fourth quarter. If we keep rolling like this, everybody keep doing their job, we're just warming up."