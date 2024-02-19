Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael responding to treatment after hospitalization, family says

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael responding to treatment after hospitalization, family s
Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael responding to treatment after hospitalization, family s 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Steve "Mongo" McMichael says he is responding to antibiotics and is improving after he was recently diagnosed with MRSA

The family adds that they hope to have him home on Tuesday with IV antibiotics. 

The Bears legend was recently admitted to the intensive care unit with an infection. On Thursday he was hospitalized at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with a urinary tract infection. 

McMichael has just learned last week that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. 

He has been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, since 2021. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 12:19 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.