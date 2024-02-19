Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael responding to treatment after hospitalization, family says

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael responding to treatment after hospitalization, family s

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael responding to treatment after hospitalization, family s

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael responding to treatment after hospitalization, family s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Steve "Mongo" McMichael says he is responding to antibiotics and is improving after he was recently diagnosed with MRSA.

The family adds that they hope to have him home on Tuesday with IV antibiotics.

The Bears legend was recently admitted to the intensive care unit with an infection. On Thursday he was hospitalized at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with a urinary tract infection.

McMichael has just learned last week that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

He has been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, since 2021.