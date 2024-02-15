Bears legend Steve McMichael hospitalized with suspected pneumonia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears legend Steve McMichael was hospitalized on Thursday with suspected pneumonia, his family told CBS 2.

Just sent from Steve McMichael's folks. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kgq7rWg63U — Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) February 16, 2024

McMichael had just learned last week he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. He's been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, since 2021.

The defensive tackle nicknamed "Mongo," was a key member of the Bears' vaunted Super Bowl XX champion team and ranks second all-time on the Bears in sacks with 92.5 and 3rd all-time in tackles with 814.