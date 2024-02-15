Watch CBS News
Local News

Bears legend Steve McMichael hospitalized with suspected pneumonia

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears legend Steve McMichael was hospitalized on Thursday with suspected pneumonia, his family told CBS 2.

McMichael had just learned last week he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. He's been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, since 2021.

The defensive tackle nicknamed "Mongo," was a key member of the Bears' vaunted Super Bowl XX champion team and ranks second all-time on the Bears in sacks with 92.5 and 3rd all-time in tackles with 814.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 6:17 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.