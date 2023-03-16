Bears sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings to one-year deal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears took another step to upgrade their poor defensive line play on Thursday, agreeing to a one-year deal with defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

According to published reports, the former Raider joins the Bears on a $3.5 million contract.

Billings, 28, appeared in 14 games for the Raiders last season, recording 39 tackles (18 solo) and one sack. He previously spent time with the Browns and the Bengals, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft. He'll likely compete for a depth role in the middle of Chicago's defensive line.

While not a prolific pass rusher, Billings is a solid run stuffer, and should provide an instant upgrade to a defense that ranked next to last in rushing yards allowed in 2022. Pro Football Focus gave Billings a grade of 76.4, good for 16th of 127 interior defensive linemen.

He's the second defensive lineman the Bears have signed in free agency this offseason. They also have agreed to a 3-year, $21 million contract with former Titans defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, who can play at both end and tackle positions.

The Bears are still looking for a 3-technique defensive tackle, a key position in Matt Eberflus' defense, as well as additional pass rush help on the defensive line.