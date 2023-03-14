Bears reportedly sign defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker to 3-year deal

The Chicago Bears took their first step at improving their weak defensive line on Monday, reportedly agreeing to a three-year $21 million contract with former Titans defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker.

Walker, 28, racked up a career-high seven sacks in 2022 with the Titans. The Bears will be Walker's fourth team, as the 28-year-old defensive lineman spent four years in Denver and one apiece in Houston and Tennessee before cashing in on his breakout season with this contract.

He immediately becomes the team's most accomplished defensive lineman. His 19.5 career sacks in six seasons is by far the most career sacks of anyone on the Bears' roster. Of the other players on the Bears' defense, only Trevis Gipson has double digit career sacks, with 10 in three seasons.

The Bears had the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2022. Their leader in sacks last year was rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, with 4 sacks. No defensive lineman on the Bears had more than 3 sacks in 2022.

Walker has played at both defensive end and defensive tackle, giving head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams a versatile lineman as they seek to significantly improve both the pass rush and rushing defense.