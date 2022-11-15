Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert out at least four games

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears' three-headed rushing attack of quarterback Justin Fields, and running backs Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery will be without Herbert for at least a month.

The Bears placed Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games.

Herbert was hurt on a kickoff return late in last Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. He was seen struggling to get up after being tackled before limping off the field.

The second-year back is the Bears second-leading rusher with 643 yards on 108 carries and leads all NFL running backs with a six yard-per-carry average.