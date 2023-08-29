Bears announce 53-man roster after cutting some notable names

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tuesday was the deadline for NFL rosters to cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 players.

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles and company announced the list of players who didn't make the cut. Some of the notable names included defensive end Trevis Gipson, who said, contrary to reports, he never requested a trade. Also gone were quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Kindle Vildor, receiver Daurice Fountain, and running back Trestan Ebner.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had more on a tough day for decision-makers and players alike at Halas Hall.

Head coach Matt Eberflus has preached competition during both of his training camps in Chicago. When the team decided to keep undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent, and cut PJ Walker along with Alex Leatherwood, it showed the Bears value performance on the field over whatever money guys may be owed.

"We say that all the time," Eberflus said. "I think that this shows that it's true, because we're going to play the best guys that we feel are going to help our team."

Eberflus acknowledged how difficult cutdown day can be. Tight end Robert Tonyan understands that better than most.

"When I was in Detroit, I had the worst where I went in to sign my practice squad contract, and then they didn't have it all of the sudden," Tonyan said. "The next year, I go in. They call me. I get a prank call that I got cut. Then I go in there, and I made the team."

Reporter: "Someone had the audacity to prank call you from the front office?"

Tonyan: "No, it was another player who got cut. He used the same text and copied and pasted and sent it to me. I literally went into the office and handed in my iPad and everyone was excited to see me and I was super confused."

Tonyan said he is not friends with the player who sent him that text, but he said all of his early struggles did give him a chip on his shoulder that he uses as motivation.

The Bears open the 2023 regular season on Sept. 10 against the Green Bay Packers.