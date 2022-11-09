'He's really fast': Bears' Justin Fields' play earns accolades, impresses teammates

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is seeing accolades rolling in for his performance in recent weeks, even in a loss.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had more on how the young quarterback is turning heads.

Coming off being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Fields, was, as he put it, getting right back to work, being the same old Justin despite the growing hype around him.

He's been producing explosive plays on the ground and through the air.

"The main thing really is not forcing big plays, but letting them come to me," Fields said. "I've always thought I've been able to make the big play, but the one thing that you can't do is force big plays and ... just take what the defense gives you."

Fields' amazing running ability that was on display against the Miami Dolphins, left his head coach almost in awe on the sideline, and leave his offensive lineman sometimes searching for a way to help.

"You know, he's really fast," said offensive lineman Cody Whitehair. "Obviously, we're trying to get out in front of him and get a block for him. Half the time he outruns us. Just try and create a little bit of space for him to make guys miss."

Head coach Matt Eberflus added "You see some of those plays from field level and watch what he does to pull away from people. I think that's pretty special. He's certainly a lot faster when you see it in person than I thought, for sure, and he's strong. That's what I didn't know. I didn't know how strong he was in terms of staying in the pocket and move guys off him."

Fields became the first player this season to get a Player of the Week honor from the NFL in a losing effort.

He'll try to do it in a winning performance against a Detroit Lions team that is last in the NFL in yards allowed.