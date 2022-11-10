Chicago Bears linebacker, Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn impresses in first career start

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a feel good story at the start of the season: former Lake Zurich High star Jack Sanborn impressed in the preseason and made his hometown team as an undrafted free agent.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had more on how that story has taken a turn into a starting job.

As the Bears defense tries to bounce back from back-to-back rough games, rookie Sanborn is looking to build off his first NFL start. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams when asked for a bright spot in his unit, pointed straight to Sanborn.

"He looked like he belonged," Williams said. "Didn't have errors, tackled well, ran around well. So you come out of that game saying, 'OK, step forward.'"

Sanborn admitted he was "a little nervous" leading up to the game.

"Once I got to the stadium, I felt pretty good," he said. "But you never know, it's a first NFL start, playing a big role. I was proud of how it went."

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy repeated again that his offense puts a lot of demand on the tight ends and receivers in terms of knowing alignment and routes, and while it's taken time, things certainly seem to be clicking as of late.

"There's not a lot of thinking, there's just a lot of playing," said wide receiver Darnell Mooney. "We're not all the way where we want to be at, but you can feel the confidence and the mindset of the offense."

Mooney, who's seen his share of offensive struggles in his time with the Bears, said it feels good to have confidence going in knowing they're going to put up points, something they should do against a Detroit Lions defense allowing the most points in the league.