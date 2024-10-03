Chicago Bears defense not satisfied even while keeping opponents out of the endzone

With so much focus on Caleb Williams directing more scoring drives, perhaps not enough credit is given to the Chicago Bears defense for keeping points off the board.

The Bears' "D" hopes to keep a stingy streak going against the Carlina Panthers this week.

Jaylon Johnson said the Bears defense isn't satisfied so far this season after allowing too many explosive plays, but they have kept teams out of the end zone. The unit has held 10-straight opponents to under 20 points.

"[We're] really just finding ways to get off the field," said Johnson. "I think in most of those games we did a heck of a job getting off on third down and then this past week, we didn't do that good of a job getting off on third down but we got off in the red zone."

Still, Johnson said the unit was "relentless."

"We're a damn good defense," he said. "Don't get that twisted by any means. I think [there's] definitely more that we can do to really make it a dominant defense."

Some of that "more" the Bears can do on defense is occasionally lining up their two best pass rushers, Montez Sweat and Darrell Taylor, on the same side of the defensive line.

"It's fun," Sweat said. "DT [Taylor] likes getting after the QB. He has an arsenal of pass rush moves and it also gives a different look for the offensive line."

Sweat added that such a tactic is "not an every-down thing, and it's not something that we call a lot," but they do plan on using it.

On offense, both Teven Jenkins and DeAndre Carter returned to the practice field after being held out Wednesday, a good sign that both are trending toward playing this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Matt Eberflus seemed to express optimism on Wednesday that Jenkins would be able to return from his rib injury.