Bears sign tight end Cole Kmet to 4-year, $50 million extension

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears have agreed to a contract extension with tight end Cole Kmet, who emerged as a potential star in 2022.

The four-year, $50 million includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in first-year payment, according to ESPN.

A 2020 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Kmet played high school football at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, so he said it was a special feeling to sign a long-term deal with his hometown team.

"This whole thing just from the beginning has been a dream come true; getting drafted here first, and being able to get an extension done, and agree to terms on that is amazing," Kmet said.

Kmet said the last few days had been hectic as contract talks had ramped up, and he learned only about 20 minutes before the first practice of training camp that his agent had reached a deal with the Bears.

The agreement puts the 24-year-old in the top 10 for highest paid tight ends at $12.5 million per year.

"It's unbelievable. It's obviously life-changing stuff, and it's pretty wild to think about. At the end of the day, it's just crazy. I don't know how else to say it. I'm honored to be here, honored that they felt that I was a guy worthy of this, and ready to get going and prove these guys right, and play beyond what the contract value is," Kmet said.

Kmet had 50 receptions for 540 yards and seven touchdowns last year, leading the team in all three categories. His seven trips to the end zone was a career high. His career total now stands at 138 receptions for 1,399 yards and nine touchdowns.

He said he's looking forward to playing in a more dangerous offense this year, after the Bears added star wide receiver D.J. Moore. Wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool are also healthy again after both were hampered by injuries at the end of 2022.

Kmet said he's looking forward to multiple playoff appearances with the Bears now that he's signed to a long-term deal.

Quarterback Justin Fields also has said he expects to have a big year in 2023, saying he plans to throw for more than 4,000 yards, something no other Bears quarterback has ever accomplished. The Bears are the only team in the NFL to never have a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season.

Chicago struggled last season, ending the season at 3-14 and last in the NFC North. Kmet's impact, with another year under his belt with Fields, could be one piece of the Bears turning the team around this year.