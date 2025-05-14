Watch CBS News
Chicago Bears to open 2025 season against Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

The Chicago Bears' full 2025 schedule will be released Wednesday night when the NFL unveils the league's full schedule, but it appears a few details of the Bears' schedule already have been released.

According to multiple reports from NFL insiders, The Bears will kick off the season on Monday Night Football against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. 

The Bears apparently also will get a chance for revenge for their devastating Week 8 loss to the Commanders in 2024 with Week 6 matchup in Washington on Monday Night Football. The Bears lost nine more games in a row after falling to the Commanders 18-15 on a Hail Mary play last season, en route to a 5-12 finish.

In Week 10, they'll host the New York Giants at noon at Soldier Field on Nov. 9, and during Week 16, they'll travel to Philadelphia for a Black Friday matchup against the Eagles on Nov. 29.

The Bears also will host the division rival Green Bay Packers in Week 16 on Dec. 20, although the time for that game has yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale in June. Here is the full schedule that we know so far:

Week 1: Sept. 8, vs. Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, 7:15 p.m. CT

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: Oct. 13 at Washington Commanders, 7:15 p.m. CT

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: Nov. 9, vs. New York Giants at Soldier Field, Noon CT

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: Nov. 28 (Black Friday) at Philadelphia Eagles, 2 p.m. CT

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: Dec. 20 vs Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, time TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

