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Man shot, critically injured in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Thursday night. 

Around 9:40 p.m., Chicago police said a 28-year-old man was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said he was listed in critical condition. 

Police said officers were originally called to the 500 block of North Lockwood Avenue for a report of a person shot. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

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