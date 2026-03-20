Man shot, critically injured in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
A man was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Thursday night.
Around 9:40 p.m., Chicago police said a 28-year-old man was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said he was listed in critical condition.
Police said officers were originally called to the 500 block of North Lockwood Avenue for a report of a person shot. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.
No arrests have been made.
Area Four detectives are investigating.