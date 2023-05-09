Chicago arts organizations get big boost from DCASE grants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago arts organizations are getting a boost in funding thanks to the Chicago Arts Recovery Program.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced grant recipients in five areas. They're meant to help arts organizations in marketing and audience development, technology and planning.

Seventy-seven groups were awarded grants between $50,000 to $235,000. Right now, DCASE is accepting ideas for the Neighborhood Access Program. Those proposals must be submitted by May 19.

Big morning announcing $16.5M in Recovery funds to the vital arts community in #Chicago - the largest grants ever made by @ChicagoDCASE due to the unwavering commitment by @chicagosmayor to the arts (10x increase in funding). Last major funding announcement by our amazing team -… pic.twitter.com/R0LcV0OHwg — Samir Mayekar (@chicagosamir) May 9, 2023