Chicago arts organizations get big boost from DCASE grants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago arts organizations are getting a boost in funding thanks to the Chicago Arts Recovery Program.
The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced grant recipients in five areas. They're meant to help arts organizations in marketing and audience development, technology and planning.
Seventy-seven groups were awarded grants between $50,000 to $235,000. Right now, DCASE is accepting ideas for the Neighborhood Access Program. Those proposals must be submitted by May 19.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.