French bulldog Milo stolen in violent armed robbery in West Roseland, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint in a violent armed robbery on the city's South Side Tuesday.

Polcie said the 2-year-old male French bulldog, named Milo, was on a walk with his owner in the 11200-block of South Union Avenue in the city's West Roseland neighborhood when two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks came up to them.

They hit the owner several times as they tried to take the dog, and eventually threw him to the ground. Then they were able to grab Milo and run away.

An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing. Anyone with information about the stolen dog should call 312-747-8273.