French bulldog Milo stolen in violent armed robbery in West Roseland, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police said a French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint in a violent armed robbery on the city's South Side Tuesday.

Polcie said the 2-year-old male French bulldog, named Milo, was on a walk with his owner in the 11200-block of South Union Avenue in the city's West Roseland neighborhood when two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks came up to them.

They hit the owner several times as they tried to take the dog, and eventually threw him to the ground. Then they were able to grab Milo and run away.

An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing. Anyone with information about the stolen dog should call 312-747-8273.

