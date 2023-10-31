Chicago area woman returns home after being held hostage by Hamas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young woman from the North Shore has arrived back in Chicago, after being taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack.

"I am relieved to see Natalie back home in Chicago. Her family members have been anxiously waiting for her return, and today I am sharing their happiness," said Yinam Cohen, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest. "While we're celebrating Natalie's return, we remember the 239 hostages, among them babies, children, women, and the elderly, who are still held by Hamas in Gaza. This week, family members of those still held hostage by Hamas will be in Chicago to share their stories and call for their immediate release."

Raanan was released last week along with her mother. It was just in time for Raanan's 18th birthday.

A photo distributed by the spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister's office shows Judith and Natalie Raanan shortly after being released into Israeli custody. Government of Israel

She and her mother, Judith Raanan, were visiting family in Israel when Hamas attacked the town they were staying in near the Gaza border.

The family's rabbi last week shared how the community will make sure Natalie is celebrated on her 18th birthday.

"For her, this has got to be a birthday that has meaning on an entirely different level, something none of us could imagine how deeply special it is for her," said Rabbi Meir Hecht, co-director of Chabad of Evanston. "She'll remember it for the rest of her life. We for our part, our community, are going to send something very special to her for this celebration, for this special day."