Chicago area to get hit by strong storms Thursday evening

By Mary Kay Kleist, Albert Ramon

Scattered showers for Chicago during afternoon, evening hours
Scattered showers for Chicago during afternoon, evening hours 02:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures soared to near-record numbers Thursday, but strong storms are looming for the area.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday evening as a front moves through the area.

Any storms that develop could briefly turn severe – mainly west of Chicago – producing damaging winds and hail. 

The storms on Thursday evening will move quickly, so the threat will be short-lived. Those damaging winds are possible, even without storms, late Thursday as southerly winds gust to 45 mph. 

And high winds will accompany any strong storms that form on Thursday evening. 

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight tornado risk, favoring areas along and west of the I-39 corridor. Hail up to one inch is possible with the strongest storms Thursday evening. 

Timing is around 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting far west and moving quickly to Lake Michigan.

Earlier in the day, Midway International Airport hit 60 degrees, and O'Hare reached 58 degrees. Clouds increased Thursday afternoon, with showers developing and the potential for stronger storms in the evening.   

Behind the storm system, that warm air will remain in place Friday. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s, which is more than 20 degrees above normal for early February.

Thursday Night: Showers/t-storms early, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Low 45. 

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High 57. 

Saturday: Clearing skies. High 42.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 12:59 PM CST

