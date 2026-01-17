Priest who served at Chicago-area parishes accused of sexual abuse in India, Archdiocese said

A priest who served at Chicago area parishes is facing allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor decades ago, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Rev. Denis Manuel Carneiro, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Bhopal, India, is accused of the abuse that allegedly happened 60 years ago in India, according to the letters sent to Parishes.

According to the letters from Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Rev. Carneiro served at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Chicago from July 1972 to May 1974, April 1979 to June 1979, and from July 1989 to June 1999.

He also served at St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove from May 2013 to June 2013, as well as St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates from 1999 to 2002, and Holy Family Parish in Inverness, Illinois, from June 1999 to July 2002, the letters stated.

The letters said in part, "In keeping with our child protection policies, I have withdrawn Father Carneiro's faculties to minister and directed him to live away from parish premises. While he strenuously denies the allegation, he has complied with this direction. We have notified the Archdiocese of Bhopal which is responsible for conducting the investigation into the allegation. Moreover, as is required by our child protection policies, we have reached out to the person making the allegation and reported the allegation to civil authorities."

Cupich said they will do their best to keep the parishes informed of any developments.