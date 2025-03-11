Chicago area food bank, programs say USDA funding freeze could have major effect

Chicago area food pantries could lose millions in federal funding as the U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to freeze over $1 billion that pay for two popular programs.

The move will mean less fresh produce for those facing food insecurity, and will also impact nearby farmers.

The cuts carry a possible ripple effect that could be devastating for people who rely on food pantries, and farmers who provide some of that food.

Multiple states were notified of the cuts, including Illinois. The Illinois Stewardship Alliance, a group of farmers and consumers who said freezing federal programs like Illinois EATS could be detrimental.

"It was a great program," said Robert Desio, senior manager of public policy and benefits for the Northern Illinois Food Bank. "It was a great source of income for local farmers."

Illinois EATS, or Illinois Equitable Access Towards Sustainable Systems, helps organizations buy food from local farmers to distribute to those in need. The funds are reimbursed by grant money later.

The state program is paid for in part by $43.5 million in federal funds through the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program. Funds for that USDA program and another one, the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, are the ones being being frozen.

This past year, the Northern Illinois Food Bank had been awarded $3.1 billion through Illinois EATS, most of which the food bank has already spent. Now, the food bank will have to absorb $165,000 that it does not expect will be reimbursed.

"We adjust and adapt," said Desio. "But you know, it is a blow, especially for our neighbors who lose out on a great source of fresh local produce."

The Northern Illinois Food Bank said demand is at an all-time high. The food bank said it serves 570,000 people a month across 13 counties, and they would be impacted by the funding freeze.

Twenty-seven percent of the food that the food bank distributes is fresh from local farmers, funded in part by the same money the USDA plans to freeze.

The cuts could also impact schools that receive funding to buy school lunches and other meals through the same program.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Chicago Public Schools, which said it is too early to tell whether its schools will be impacted.