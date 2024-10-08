Feds give Chicago anti-violence programs $4 million in funding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago anti-violence program received nearly $4 million in federal funding to help reduce gun violence.

Federal officials announced the grant for Chicago CRED on Tuesday.

"The funds that CRED is getting now, the millions and millions of dollars, if the money goes in the right organization, if they money goes in the right hands, it can save a lot of kids' lives, like my nephew that didn't have to die," said Shawn Childs said.

Childs' nephew, Ashawn Davis, was shot and killed a block away from his home in Edgewater nearly two months ago. The 13-year-old belonged to Childs' organization called House of Hope.

Childs now questions if resources could have helped save his nephew's life.

"I didn't want him to get on the train to come to the foundation every day," said Childs. "So that's where resources came in. Maybe if I had the van, maybe if I had resources or I could send him an Uber back and forth, maybe he wouldn't be dead."

Crime in Chicago has slowed down this year. Violent crime, which includes homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault, is down slightly compared to last year.

But Chicago CRED founder Arne Duncan said Chicago is more violent than New York City and Los Angeles.

"I hate that we are the anomaly, we're the crazy anomaly," Duncan said. "And I don't think those cities are smarter than us. I don't think they care about the kids more than we do, but somehow, we've been the absolute outlier in terms of violence. It's a shame."

Organizers hope a new federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will help community violence intervention project reduce gun violence. Duncan said they've helped 10 to 15 organizations in Chicago over the past three years. They'll help five more in the next three years.

"For us to try and have the dramatic reduction in gun violence that we need as a city, and we're very ambitious," Duncan said. "We're trying to say a 50% reduction in the next five years. We have to accelerate, empowering, and supporting grassroots organizations across the city."

Childs said he struggled to keep his organization open. He was even close to closing his doors until Chicago CRED stepped in and gave him money.

"It wasn't a lot of money, $40-$50,000," he said. "I don't care about the number. I can tell it, but the money was enough to keep the program open now where I can get them their stipends every week. I can take them on trips. I can do the mentoring."